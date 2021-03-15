Best of BS Opinion: No space for SPACs, NSE trading outage, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Agenda for Stockholm+50, micro loan regulations & more
Best of BS Opinion: Budget for the victims, the Wall Street game, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Time for statesmanship, Make in America, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Industrial era GDP measures, gold loans glitter & more
Best of BS Opinion: Staring at an abyss, Occupy Wall Street 2.0, and more
Special Purpose Acquisition Companies or SPACs are rapidly gaining traction on Wall Street. As shell companies floated typically by celebrities to acquire other companies, they offer start-ups a convenient way to list on the stock markets.
But, as the edit points out, allowing these opaque entities to operate in India is an exercise fraught with risk, given the market regulator’s limited monitoring capabilities. Instead, a more transparent and easier process to allow start-ups to list would probably work better in India. Read it here
Other views examine the urgent need to end the loan moratorium, the future shocks embedded in the National Stock Exchange’s IT systems, a look at the gainers and losers of past technological revolutions and the implication of the Quad’s vaccine project
When will the Supreme Court moratorium on bank loans end? If it continues banks, wary of borrowers’ opportunism and distorted credit discipline, may not come forward to lend, writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Read it here
The outage at the National Stock Exchange was a disaster waiting to happen and many more are likely. Debashis Basu shows how the reality of interoperability with the Bombay Stock Exchange varies widely from the soothing official version. Read it here
The IT revolution has raised the spectre of citizens’ privacy, but as Ajit Balakrishnan points out, technological revolutions in the past have largely benefited society even as some segments suffered. Read it here
The vaccine cooperation project that emerged from the first virtual meeting of the four Quad leaders under the Biden administration offers clear signals that the four-nation grouping is moving beyond the narrow security partnership as a means of challenging China’s regional hegemony. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU