Best of BS Opinion: Prime Minister Sunak, down to the wire, and more

-
ALSO READ
What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK?
'To make the right decisions': Rishi Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson
Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
TMS Ep289: Reliance demerger, Rishi Sunak, WhatsApp spams, trendlines
A deep dive into what is really going on between The Wire and Meta
Rishi Sunak has become the first British Asian to hold the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland following his selection by the members of Parliament associated with the ruling Conservative Party.
As such, says the top edit, his assumption of power is a major landmark for India’s former imperial power, marking the distance the political establishment has travelled from Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech which predicted racialised violence, trauma and division as a consequence of immigration from Commonwealth countries. Read it here
In other views:
Ashok Bhattacharya argues for a Budget that should plan a faster fiscal deficit reduction rather than embarking on a pre-election spending spree. Read it here
CKG Nair & M S Sahoo describe the problem associated with asset recovery under the corporate insolvency resolution process. Read it here
The second edit says the retraction by The Wire of a string of reports on social media giant Meta, pending an internal investigation, raises a raft of issues concerning campaign journalism. Read it here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 08:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU