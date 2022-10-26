Best of BS Opinion: Prime Minister Sunak, down to the wire, and more

has become the first British Asian to hold the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland following his selection by the members of Parliament associated with the ruling Conservative Party.

As such, says the top edit, his assumption of power is a major landmark for India’s former imperial power, marking the distance the political establishment has travelled from Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech which predicted racialised violence, trauma and division as a consequence of immigration from Commonwealth countries. Read it here

In other views:

Ashok Bhattacharya argues for a Budget that should plan a faster fiscal deficit reduction rather than embarking on a pre-election spending spree. Read it here

CKG Nair & M S Sahoo describe the problem associated with asset recovery under the corporate insolvency resolution process. Read it here

The second edit says the retraction by of a string of reports on social media giant Meta, pending an internal investigation, raises a raft of issues concerning campaign journalism. Read it here