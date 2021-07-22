Best of BS Opinion: Race to the bottom, increasing infection, and more

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Best of BS Opinion: China's scientific muscle, sovereign rating risk & more
Ease vs cost of doing business in India
Best of BS Opinion: Growth via ease of compliance, GameStop episode & more
Best of BS Opinion: A change in direction, healing a weak regulator & more
The latest round of serosurvey, conducted in June and July, saw the seroprevalence after the second wave jump to 67.6 per cent. In other words, two-thirds of the respondents had antibodies to Covid-19, indicating they had been exposed to the disease or to the vaccine. That one-third are still without antibodies suggests that a third wave can potentially infect a lot of Indians. It would be unwise to expect that “herd immunity” thresholds are close to being reached as the delta variant, being more infectious, has significantly raised that threshold. So, without a proper near-universal vaccination, herd immunity may be impossible, notes our editorial. Read here
Business index rankings have become a substitute for addressing the fundamental constraints faced by entrepreneurs, argues Ajay Chhibber
Jayant Sinha and Anshu Bharadwaj note that India is demonstrating a new paradigm in which economic growth does not have to go together with the consumption of fossil fuels and increasing emissions.
Quote
“The transmission of the virus from birds to humans is rare and sustained human-to-human transmission of the H5N1 virus has not yet been established and therefore there is no need to panic”
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU