Best of BS Opinion: Revving up in low gear, Brook's ways, and more

Vast sums are being ploughed into all forms of transport – from airlines to railways to roads and highways -- yet positive return on investment remains an elusive metric for almost all these sectors.
At some point, T N Ninan points out here, “traffic growth will have to justify the investment, or the government’s asset monetisation programme will not deliver the expected numbers.
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis discusses the implications of Janata Dal (United)’s Ram Prasad Singh removal from the Union cabinet and what it means for the party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal offers advice on tracking the brand value of celebrity endorsements. Read it here
Arundhuti Dasgupta argues that multiple retellings of the Mahabharata and Ramayana have helped them survive and stay relevant. To treat them as narratives cast in stone, as is increasingly being these days, is an authoritarian and colonial approach. Read it here
