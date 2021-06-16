Best of BS Opinion: Rising inflation risk, Centre's GTR in 2020-21 & more

The latest data has put the Committee of the in a spot. The consumer price index-based rate increased to a six-month high of 6.3 per cent in May, surpassing the upper end of the central bank’s tolerance band. It now remains to be seen how the RBI will persuade markets about price stability while supporting growth.

One way out would be to start reducing liquidity and allowing yields to move up. Ignoring risk for long could increase longer-term economic costs, argues our lead editorial

Indirect taxes are now higher than But cutting rates to address this will amount to barking up the wrong tree, writes A K Bhattacharya

Much like Sebi’s Categorisation and Rationalisation of Mutual Fund Schemes changed the landscape for mutual funds in India, EU’s Sustainable Finance and Disclosure Regulations is set to change the funds management industry in Europe, writes Amit Tandon