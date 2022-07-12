Best of BS Opinion: Saving Sri Lanka, Nano urea potential, and more

The first edit says why India should take the lead to save Sri Lanka. The second edit describes nano urea potential.

Akash Prakash: Having gone through a truly terrible first half 2022, the second half should be hopefully less damaging to investor portfolios.

It remains an environment to build your portfolio.

Gurbachan Singh takes you through the story of US inflation

Mahesh Vyas: Household incomes are improving slowly, but their perception regarding the future is eroding. This erosion impacts their propensity to spend on non-essentials.