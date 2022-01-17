Best of BS Opinion: Search for tax evasion, misstep on testing, and more

Our first edit says searches and seizures will not fix India’s long-term revenue problem.

At a policy level, India needs to broaden its tax base significantly. Our second edit argues against reducing Covid tests and allowing religious gatherings. Read here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Before it’s too late, the rating agencies, the RBI, and the Indian Banks’ Association must counsel the banks to make rating mandatory for higher-rated and lower-rated companies alike. Read here

The vaccination rate and vaccines’ effectiveness against whichever is the dominant variant must determine policy makers’ response from now on, says Mihir S Sharma. Read here

Debashis Basu: The tax department will remain a source of endless nightmares for citizens and “transparent taxation” will remain an empty slogan and a cruel joke. Read here