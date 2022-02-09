Best of BS Opinion: Simplifying disclosures, reducing edible oil imports

Here is the best of Business Standard's pieces for Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India recently issued a circular relating to the disclosure of information on the application form for initial public offerings. In this regard our lead editorial notes that while the salient information to be provided isn’t subject to much alteration or addition, the regulator appears to be making a creditable effort to ensure this information is easily read and comprehensible.

This is clearly aimed at making life easier for retail investors, who often rely purely on information given in the application form. Read here

Neither the Budget speech nor the explanatory memorandum makes things clear for the ordinary person, who may be keen to understand the trajectory of the Customs duty changes, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

India needs a policy framework to spur domestic production for the benefit of all stakeholders in the oilseeds and edible oil sector, including producers, processors and consumers, notes our second editorial. Read here