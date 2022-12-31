Best of BS Opinion: Sobering reality, year of conflict and loss, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Slowdown year, Indian rupee goes digital, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Data goes private, the Chief Twit takes over & more
Best of BS Opinion: Prompt disclosures, boosting production, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Climate concerns, Patidars and patronage & more
Margin pressure
T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that making the foodgrain free changes little. Indeed, it could set off a competitive populist cycle when sundry political parties are already offering free electricity, among other freebies. This would risk undermining more than just the rural economy. Read here
In other views:
Countries that defend their existence give themselves fresh reasons to exist, and that happened in front of our eyes with Ukraine.
In a year marked by conflict and loss, this is the one silver lining to which we can point, writes Mihir S Sharma. Read here
ChatGPT is at the cutting edge of AI research. Its use cases are endless. But it is also not hard to see how AI could potentially cause a global catastrophe, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU