Assumptions that didn't survive 2022
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Sobering reality, year of conflict and loss, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that making the foodgrain free changes little. Indeed, it could set off a competitive populist cycle when sundry political parties are already offering free electricity, among other freebies. This would risk undermining more than just the rural economy.

Countries that defend their existence give themselves fresh reasons to exist, and that happened in front of our eyes with Ukraine.

In a year marked by conflict and loss, this is the one silver lining to which we can point, writes Mihir S Sharma.

ChatGPT is at the cutting edge of AI research. Its use cases are endless. But it is also not hard to see how AI could potentially cause a global catastrophe, writes Devangshu Datta.

"It will take us a few years before we attain the world class heights to which we aspire. But we have made a fantastic start, and you can all be proud of what has been achieved so far."

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 06:30 IST

