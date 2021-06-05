JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

RBI monetary policy: Pursuing growth in times of high inflation
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Sub-African India, RBI monetary policy, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | Vaccination

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Volunteers take a break during the cremation of people who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru (Photo: Reuters)

Some of our institutions are doing well.

But the political landscape is dragging things down. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Shekhar Gupta: Much of Africa is doing better than India while our mis-governance, lousy identity politics, corruption, false pride, self-congratulation, and empty triumphalism are threatening to catch up and ruin our image

T N Ninan says: Real change in housing will come when things happen at state and municipal level.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: This time, the RBI’s rate-setting body is not only talking about sustaining growth but also reviving it

QUOTE

We have major concerns on cryptocurrencies, which we have conveyed to the government RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, June 05 2021. 06:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.