Best of BS Opinion: The future of oil, improving the odds for 5G, and more

Oil futures (West Texas Intermediate) dropped below $100 per barrel for the first time since May on Tuesday because of recession fears, but this does not signal a secular change in the direction of oil prices.
As the West puts more pressure on Russia, either by capping the price of its oil exports or by cutting Europe’s gas imports, energy prices will stay elevated – and that applies even if the Ukraine war ends in the near future since the West may not be willing to lift sanctions imposed on Russia in a hurry. That leaves India facing several hard options, says the top edit. Read it here
In other views:
Shyam Ponappa suggests ways in which the 5G policy, which has fallen short of expectations, can be improved. Read it here
The second edit points out that given the gravity of the global food crisis, developed countries should look at stepping up the export of their surpluses to stabilise global wheat prices. Read it here
Vinayak Chatterjee discusses the possibility of expanding the use of ropeways beyond tourism to a transportation solution, as the finance minister had proposed in her Budget. Read it here
