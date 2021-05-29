JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Looks like the games ain't happening
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The Great Gatsby Curve, panned in pandemic time & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | Coronavirus Vaccine

Rajesh Kumar  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, ganga, covid-19 deaths, uttar pradesh
A man rows his boat past shallow sand graves of people, some of which are suspected to have died from the coronavirus disease, on the banks of the river Ganges in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj | Reuters

Economists have been moderating their growth forecasts as the second phase of Covid has been running its course. Most commentators agree that the economy should be back at year-end to where it was two years ago. The question is what will happen beyond that. Should one expect a return to rapid economic growth, or is the country headed for medium-term disappointment? T N Ninan talks about the possibilities. Read here

The last three months have been the gravest period of national tragedy and there’s definitely an undercount of Covid deaths.

But an undercount of total deaths at a mass scale is tougher, writes Shekhar Gupta

It seems not a day passes without the Gujarat government getting a rap on the knuckles from the Gujarat High Court over its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. Either it is that the state government’s lawyers are a soft and vulnerable target. Or it is the personality of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who (possibly) has been unable to communicate what the state government has been doing to counter the epidemic. Either way, it is a mess, writes Aditi Phadnis

Quote

“India's vaccination will be completed before 2021. The Health Ministry has given a blueprint for how 1.08 billion people, with 2.16 billion doses, will get vaccinated before December 2021.” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 29 2021. 06:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.