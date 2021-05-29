Best of BS Opinion: The Great Gatsby Curve, panned in pandemic time & more

Economists have been moderating their growth forecasts as the second phase of Covid has been running its course. Most commentators agree that the economy should be back at year-end to where it was two years ago. The question is what will happen beyond that. Should one expect a return to rapid economic growth, or is the country headed for medium-term disappointment? T N Ninan talks about the possibilities. Read here

The last three months have been the gravest period of national tragedy and there’s definitely an undercount of Covid deaths.

But an undercount of total deaths at a mass scale is tougher, writes Shekhar Gupta

It seems not a day passes without the government getting a rap on the knuckles from the High Court over its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. Either it is that the state government’s lawyers are a soft and vulnerable target. Or it is the personality of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who (possibly) has been unable to communicate what the state government has been doing to counter the epidemic. Either way, it is a mess, writes Aditi Phadnis