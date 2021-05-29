Best of BS Opinion: The Great Gatsby Curve, panned in pandemic time & more

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Best of BS Opinion: China's scientific muscle, sovereign rating risk & more
Best of BS Opinion: A change in direction, healing a weak regulator & more
Best of BS Opinion: Recovery story treads on thin ice, Covid vaccine & more
Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening recovery, India's marine resources & more
Economists have been moderating their growth forecasts as the second phase of Covid has been running its course. Most commentators agree that the economy should be back at year-end to where it was two years ago. The question is what will happen beyond that. Should one expect a return to rapid economic growth, or is the country headed for medium-term disappointment? T N Ninan talks about the possibilities. Read here
The last three months have been the gravest period of national tragedy and there’s definitely an undercount of Covid deaths.
But an undercount of total deaths at a mass scale is tougher, writes Shekhar Gupta
It seems not a day passes without the Gujarat government getting a rap on the knuckles from the Gujarat High Court over its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. Either it is that the state government’s lawyers are a soft and vulnerable target. Or it is the personality of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who (possibly) has been unable to communicate what the state government has been doing to counter the epidemic. Either way, it is a mess, writes Aditi Phadnis
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU