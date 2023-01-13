JUST IN
'Crewed' lessons
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The perennially ruling party, 'Crewed' lessons & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tracing the highly segmented nature of inflation in countries like India -- where dualisms such as the earnings differential between Dalits and upper castes, organised and unorganised labour persist -- Rathin Roy makes the case for crafting inflation control policy with citizen welfare, rather than some abstract notion of macroeconomic stabilisation, in mind. Read it here

In other views:

Aaakar Patel traces the steady rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the 1950s to date and concludes that given India’s electoral structure, its dominance is set to continue. Read it here

The top edit explains why a meaningful transition to electric vehicles – one that addresses climate change issues realistically – will be challenging. Read it here

The second edit says the serial on-board crises in Air India and GoAir point to the need for more robust training for cabin and ground crew. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘No amount of alcohol is safe’

WHO statement in Lancet

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 06:30 IST

