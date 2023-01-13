Best of BS Opinion: The perennially ruling party, 'Crewed' lessons & more

Tracing the highly segmented nature of inflation in countries like India -- where dualisms such as the earnings differential between Dalits and upper castes, organised and unorganised labour persist -- Rathin Roy makes the case for crafting inflation control policy with citizen welfare, rather than some abstract notion of macroeconomic stabilisation, in mind. Read it here
In other views:
Aaakar Patel traces the steady rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the 1950s to date and concludes that given India’s electoral structure, its dominance is set to continue. Read it here
The top edit explains why a meaningful transition to electric vehicles – one that addresses climate change issues realistically – will be challenging. Read it here
The second edit says the serial on-board crises in Air India and GoAir point to the need for more robust training for cabin and ground crew. Read it here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU