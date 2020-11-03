Best of BS Opinion: The post-lockdown scars, pollution in NCR, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Mismanaging GST, rescuing the economy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 impact on jobs, preserving the IBC, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Economic slowdown, auto sector recovery, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Air quality crisis, corporate results, and more
Best of BS Opinion: GST compensation issue, the land bank, and more
Do improvements in some economic indicators and in goods and services tax collections for October presage a revival? Two pieces on the opinion pages today show why this may not be the case. Kanika Datta sums up the views.
Even as economic indicators and tax receipts improve, evidence of stress is appearing too, writes Neelkanth Mishra. Read it here
The goods and services tax (GST) collection has crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark in October but it is still too early to suggest an economic revival.
The lead edit explains why here
Venture capitalists and entrepreneurs will need to rethink their exit strategies if the slew of antitrust cases against the Big Four put significant curbs on Big Tech, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read it here
By taking the Ordinance route to set up an umbrella commission to deal with pollution in the National Capital Region and its adjoining states, the Centre has displayed a sense of urgency in tackling this menace. But its success depends on how well it handles a challenging and interlocking agenda, says the second edit. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU