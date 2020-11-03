JUST IN
October saw first fall in employment rate since the recovery began
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The post-lockdown scars, pollution in NCR, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Do improvements in some economic indicators and in goods and services tax collections for October presage a revival? Two pieces on the opinion pages today show why this may not be the case. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

Even as economic indicators and tax receipts improve, evidence of stress is appearing too, writes Neelkanth Mishra. Read it here

The goods and services tax (GST) collection has crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark in October but it is still too early to suggest an economic revival.

The lead edit explains why here

Venture capitalists and entrepreneurs will need to rethink their exit strategies if the slew of antitrust cases against the Big Four put significant curbs on Big Tech, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read it here

By taking the Ordinance route to set up an umbrella commission to deal with pollution in the National Capital Region and its adjoining states, the Centre has displayed a sense of urgency in tackling this menace. But its success depends on how well it handles a challenging and interlocking agenda, says the second edit. Read it here

‘India is the odd one out in what is generally a favourable view of Emerging Asia’ Cameron Brandt, director of research, EPFR Global in an interview to Business Standard

First Published: Tue, November 03 2020. 07:15 IST

