Best of BS Opinion: The real oximeter, why poor are leaning right & more

The post-pandemic world will set the stage for a return to pre-Cold War political patterns.

Only the fight for a better environment will stay constant. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Pranab Bardhan analyses how support for left- and right-leaning parties is changing in social composition

How might the lab-leak hypothesis matter? Ajay Shah says until the Chinese archives are opened up, a decisive answer may not be obtained on whether the hypothesis is true or false

Sunita Narain: The in the battle for a greener and more inclusive tomorrow is our common anguish — this is our fight for survival. Nothing less.

Till March, banks could hold on but not all of them will be in a position to stomach the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay