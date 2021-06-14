Best of BS Opinion: The real oximeter, why poor are leaning right & more

The post-pandemic world will set the stage for a return to pre-Cold War political patterns.
Only the fight for a better environment will stay constant. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Pranab Bardhan analyses how support for left- and right-leaning parties is changing in social composition
How might the lab-leak hypothesis matter? Ajay Shah says until the Chinese archives are opened up, a decisive answer may not be obtained on whether the hypothesis is true or false
Sunita Narain: The oxygen in the battle for a greener and more inclusive tomorrow is our common anguish — this is our fight for survival. Nothing less.
Till March, banks could hold on but not all of them will be in a position to stomach the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay
