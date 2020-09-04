Best of BS Opinion: The Yom Kippur war, protect banking sector, and more

-
ALSO READ
Bipin Rawat defends lower spending, says military plays limited role
Lessons from the Yom Kippur war
The place of 'self-reliant' India in South Asia
Armed forces told to take optimisation measures amid Covid-19 crisis
Media, govt reluctance to talk about Chinese incursions emboldened Beijing
India’s online education sector is now bright spot amid a picture of collapse. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Lessons from the Yom Kippur war: Ajai Shukla explains in the context of Ladakh tension Read here
For those at the bottom of the pyramid, coding remains a dream that is becoming a reality only of late, says Anjuli Bhargava Read here
OUR EDITS SAY
The system should not impose additional cost on banks Read here
Performance pressure on bureaucracy intensifies Read here
QUOTE
India has been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these in the best suitable ways
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU