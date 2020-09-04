JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

What Trump could learn from Carter
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The Yom Kippur war, protect banking sector, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

illustration: Binay Sinha
illustration: Binay Sinha

India’s online education sector is now bright spot amid a picture of collapse. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Lessons from the Yom Kippur war: Ajai Shukla explains in the context of Ladakh tension Read here

For those at the bottom of the pyramid, coding remains a dream that is becoming a reality only of late, says Anjuli Bhargava Read here

OUR EDITS SAY

The system should not impose additional cost on banks Read here

Performance pressure on bureaucracy intensifies Read here

QUOTE

India has been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these in the best suitable ways

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 06:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU