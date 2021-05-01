Best of BS Opinion: Third world country, CM Thackeray in trouble, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Co-Win glitches, Indian entrepreneurs, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Manpower shortage, Biden's plans, exit polls, and more
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Moving in elite company, Indian Navy grapples with serious shortfalls
Best of BS Opinion: Labour productivity, dependence on China, and more
Accepting aid for the first time in 16 years, is India back to being a Third World country rather than the emerging superpower of patriotic ambitions? As the second Covid-19 wave overwhelms the country, T N Ninan assesses the question here. And as Shekhar Gupta points out, when both Imran Khan and Xi Jinping rise generously to offer assistance you know you are in a bind. “If you read between their lines, one is telling us we aren’t such a big power compared to it that we pretended to be. The other, patronisingly, is showing us our place in the region,” he writes. Read it here
In other views this weekend:
Aditi Phadnis outlines the challenges for Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in the coming year even as he struggles with the second wave of Covid-19 and a fracturing ruling alliance. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal tells the quirky story of why Nike sued an arts collective for its sale of “Satan Shoes”. Read it here
Chintan Girish Modi traces the life and oeuvre of Dadasaheb Phalke to explain why India’s highest award in cinema is named after him. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU