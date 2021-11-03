Best of BS Opinion: Towards net zero, banking accountability, and more

The veracity of Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement in Glasgow of a “net zero” target by 2070 may be too far in the future to assess but the scaling up of the 2030 targets has greater implications for the Indian economy and poses challenges for sectoral investment regimes and climate diplomacy in the years ahead, says the top edit. Read it here
In other views:
R Jagannathan argues that the transformational nature of Narendra Modi’s ‘socio-nomics’ is becoming hard to ignore.
The second edit points out that the arrest of former State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri over a decision he took when in office raises concerns about the long arm of vigilance and state-level enforcement agencies. Read it here
Harsh V Pant and Shashank Mattoo assess the impact of the hectic summitry in the Indo-Pacific in the context of India’s rising ambitions. Read it here
