Best of BS Opinion: Trump's India visit, unease of doing business, and more

The US president came and went. Apart from strengthening India-US relations, there isn’t much to be enthused about. Likewise, there isn’t much hope that the government’s attitude towards business would change.

But possibilities exist, as in perking up infrastructure. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

What are Donald Trump’s prospects for re-election? Deepak Lal would have it that there is a method in the man’s ostensible madness

For a country that takes pride in having improved the ease of doing business, the treatment given to three foreign companies does not give much to be optimistic about. A K Bhattacharya elaborates

In the past five years, states have accounted for 40 per cent of the infrastructure spend. They have to do more, says Sudip Sural

