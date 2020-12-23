Best of BS Opinion: Wistron violence, India's two looming challenges & more

-
Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up Business Standard opinion pieces for the day
India’s domestic absurdities often take attention away from making even half-way sensible economic and foreign policies, says Jaimini Bhagwati.
Even in this pandemic year UP’s government finds time to pass a “love-jihad” Ordinance and harass inter-religious couples.
The analogy of Sita’s swayamvar seems to work perfectly for the sale of Air India, writes Anjuli Bhargava
OUR EDIT SAYS: Rising violence on factory floors across India over the past few years is evidence of the fact that corporations need to focus on better HR management.
