Best of BS Opinion: Wistron violence, India's two looming challenges & more

Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up Business Standard pieces for the day

India’s domestic absurdities often take attention away from making even half-way sensible economic and foreign policies, says Jaimini Bhagwati.

Even in this pandemic year UP’s government finds time to pass a “love-jihad” Ordinance and harass inter-religious couples.

The analogy of Sita’s swayamvar seems to work perfectly for the sale of Air India, writes Anjuli Bhargava

OUR EDIT SAYS: Rising violence on factory floors across India over the past few years is evidence of the fact that corporations need to focus on better HR management.