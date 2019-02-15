Better late than never: Why artist Anita Dube's journey is far from over

You may call her a late bloomer but it took Anita Dube 30 years to discover her first love. The year was 1989.

Dube had created a name for herself as an art writer and historian but she found herself at the crossroads in terms of her professional development — she was dealing with the trauma of a recent divorce, the disbandment of the Indian Radical Painters’ and Sculptors’ Association (IRPSA), was far from home (Lucknow) in Delhi and financial security. Like many artists, in her pain, Dube found out what she loved doing best — creating art rather than ...