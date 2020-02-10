Bid to form a King's party in J&K

After six months under detention, two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have now been charged under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA). This will allow them to be imprisoned for up to two years without trial. Both had been detained on August 5, 2019 under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code which allows apprehension of an individual likely to disturb peace and public tranquillity, for upto six months.

That ended on February 5. They have now been arrested under the PSA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament ...