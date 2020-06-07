Blueprint for a more healthy economy

The saying, extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, holds more truth now than ever before.

India has embarked on a journey of self-reliance with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan — an economic stimulus of extraordinary proportions to provide financial relief in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, so as to enable business survival and continuity, improve the environment for agriculture, and make India a part of the global manufacturing and services value chain. What we need is a map — an economic blueprint — that will address the need for domestic growth and put in ...