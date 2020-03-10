Branded generics: Uncertainty or opportunity?

I was in the New York office of our global ad agency and sou­ght a meeting with the he­ad of the healthcare division. American ad agencies had discovered the pot of gold with the legalising of direct-to-consumer (DTC) ad­vertising of prescription medicines in the year 1985.

Around the time, I visited the agency, in the early 2000s, healthcare advertising was booming. What role did a marketing comm­unication consultant play in marketing a prescription product? Before the DTC advertising was made legal, agencies did play a key role. Co­mpanies brought agencies on board even ...