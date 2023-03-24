Broadcasting as a public good

The recently concluded annual e-auction for the placement of television channels on DD FreeDish, the free-to-air DTH satellite platform of the public broadcaster, saw a new benchmark being set. With the value of the slots on the platform being auctioned at more than a thousand crore rupees for the first time, the FreeDish e-auction has underscored the importance of the platform for nationwide reach to more than five crore households.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 21:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU