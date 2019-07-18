Budget 2019 marks a paradigm shift

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s first Budget will in times to come be seen as marking a paradigm shift in both the pace and nature of economic activity.

Her Budget speech included a strong pro-private investment stance and an unequivocal admission of the critical role to be played by private enterprise in the country’s march towards a $5 trillion economy. The Budget itself contains a number of measures for spurring private investment, with the government playing a supportive role and displaying a willingness to share risks in order to make private investment more ...