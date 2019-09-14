Building innovative transport networks

Anyone who has sat in deadlocked Mumbai traffic — or congestion in any of the growing number of megacities across Asia — can attest to the transportation challenges facing the region. With more than a third of Indians now living in cities, and a whopping 20 million in the Mumbai metropolis, getting around can be a major obstacle.

Recognising these challenges, the Narendra Modi government and officials across the country are focused on attracting new investments into the infrastructure needed to support a growing Indian economy. But developing a 21st-century ...