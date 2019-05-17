Championship question: Celebrity overdose on IPL helps or hurts brands?

The IPL this year was an even bigger hit with television reach topping 444 million viewers--259 million in Urban, 186 million in Rural--in BARC Week 18, May 3 data, and video viewership on Hotstar crossing 175 million in just the fourth week of the tournament. Subsequent weeks data, I am sure, will show even higher numbers.

No wonder, therefore, while the eight teams slugged it out for supremacy in the stadia, there was another much bigger battle of the brands raging off the field, on your TV screens. So much was after all at stake. Vodafone started a new trend way back in 2009 ...