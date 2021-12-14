Charaiveti: An academic's journey-10

Presidency College had a good Department of Economics and Political Science. I’d say that the teaching standard at my time there would compare quite favourably with the standard I found later when teaching undergraduate classes in Berkeley.

I remember in my first lecture in Berkeley in a large undergraduate class I was using some bit of calculus. After my class a female student came to see me to complain about the use of calculus in class. I told her that I was not using any advanced calculus, so if she brushed up her high school-level calculus she should have no difficulty in ...