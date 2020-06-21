Clash in eastern Ladakh: A historical perspective

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s statement to the all-party meeting on June 19 on the India-China border clash has created confusion about India’s stand on the border and could seriously compromise our position in boundary talks.

The statement claimed that “neither has anyone entered our territory, nor is anyone still there, nor are any of our posts under anyone’s capture”. Then why did serious clashes take place at several locations on the border, including Galwan, where 20 of our soldiers lost their lives? China has built permanent structures and ...