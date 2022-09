Climate change as business: Crisis, opportunity and everything in between

has become the survival challenge of the 21st century. Now that “net zero” goals for carbon emission have gained near-universal acceptance, they will begin to drive transformational economic change through massive waves of investment. Change will sweep across virtually every major industry and activity (from energy to transport, and construction to heavy industry), and boost related businesses like solar panels and batteries, and businesses further upstream like electronic chip-making (which consumes a lot of energy) and special metals. New hydrogen pipeline grids may supplement existing ones for gas and oil, and charging stations could be everywhere. It is difficult to think of a major industry that will not be affected, whether fertiliser made with green ammonia, or steel without using fossil fuels. In a couple of decades, the economy may be unrecognisable from today’s.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor