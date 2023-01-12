Conflict and inflation: Indian realities

Eminent economist Olivier Blanchard recently sparked a lively discussion when he stated that “inflation is fundamentally the outcome of the distributional conflict between firms, workers and taxpayers.” The conflict Dr Blanchard refers to happens in a steady state, i.e. an economic situation in which all resources are fully employed and growth only occurs due to improvements in productivity, working-age population growth, or inward migration. But the drivers and impact of inflation are very different in developing countries.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 22:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU