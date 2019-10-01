Creating jobs with infrastructure investment

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent announcement of a Rs 100 trillion to infrastructure development heads down a well-worn path.

Like past attempts to address India's infrastructure deficit and provide a fiscal push to a slowing economy, it will have to reckon with a crucial question: where and how is the money best spent? At the height of India's central planning excesses in the 1960s, Milton Friedman, as the apocryphal story goes, visited a canal construction site. On being told that the workers were using shovels instead of modern machinery because ...