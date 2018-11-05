Customs' sustained improvement pays

India’s ranking on the criterion of ‘trading across borders’ has improved by 50 spots over two years in the World Bank’s report on ‘Ease of doing business’.

That is mainly due to initiatives taken by the Customs department to raise awareness on the facilities available and better use of information technology. The report says the Indian Customs introduced or improved electronic submission and processing of documents for export and import, strengthened the border infrastructure for import and enhanced administration and inspection for export and ...