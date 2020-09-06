Data security drives the rise of private cloud

The acceleration in adoption of cloud-based solutions is well established now. An important dimension of this developmentis the rising popularity of private cloud services. Simply put, when an individual or institution keeps information in a server located in a remote location, the service is called a cloud solution.

Essentially, the servers where the data is stored is not within the premises of the company. Typically, companies rent space with cloud service providers who ensure constant access and relevant backup for their information, with standard security measures. The need for ...