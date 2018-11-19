Decent work

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) released its first Asia-Pacific Employment and Social Outlook last Friday. The report presents a rather grim picture of the labour markets in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow well at 5.6 per cent in 2018 and 2019 compared to a global growth rate of 3.9 per cent.

Unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 4.1 per cent. But, vulnerable employment is expected to increase. Vulnerable employment includes people who are self-employed or those who are unpaid family workers. A fairly high proportion -- 48.6 per cent of ...