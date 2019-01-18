Decoding Golwalkar's ideas and their fallacy

Constitutional amendment number 103 has been appreciated by our middle class, the core votaries of Hindutva. The opening up of reservations to all demonstrates the view that Hindutva is inclusive.

Other parties are divisive because of their propensity towards casteism but, and this is the thinking, the Bharatiya Janata Party is above caste. But is it? Does it reject caste and if not, then what sort of relationship does it have with the primary faultline in Hindu society? Hindutva like other ideologies based on nationalism and religion does not produce thinkers so much as believers, ...