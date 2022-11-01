Development and aastha: The new temples of modern India

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended several high-profile events, most of which were widely seen to be political in nature. One was the launch of the Rojgar Mela, where 75,000 people were handed over appointment letters for government jobs as part of the prime minister’s promise to create one million such opportunities in the run-up to the 2024 general elections. In the run-up to the Gujarat elections, three huge development projects — the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor factory, the Airbus-Tata military transport manufacturing facility, and the ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel expansion project — were snared by the state. Third, there was his widely televised participation at Ayodhya’s Deepotsav, where 18 lakh diyas were lit, accompanied by spectacular fireworks and laser shows.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 22:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU