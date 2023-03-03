Do odd alliances make bad brand flirtations?

The proposed Tiffany & Co and Nike brand collaboration has evoked mixed response from fans and followers. For Tiffany & Co, it has been touted as an opportunity to try and appeal to a younger audience. For Nike, the teaming up is tied into the 40th anniversary of the beloved Air Force 1 sneaker. But the question being repeatedly asked is whether this is one of the most mismatched, and worst thought through, brand alliances in years?