Letter to BS: The courts should deliver justice to the hapless pensioners

September unemployment data show significant changes
Business Standard 

However, the government has been revising pensions along with the wages of working employees on the basis of the recommendations made by successive central pay commissions (CPCs). The CPCs have been recommending upgradation because the cost of living affects all pensioners equally, irrespective of the dates of their retirement. If they are discriminated against, it will amount to infringement of their fundamental right to equality and the right to live in dignity as enshrined in different articles of the Constitution. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (Employees) Pension Rules, 1995, have been framed on the basis of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972. Why doesn’t then the government allow the LIC to revise pensions along with the wages of its current employees?

Pensioners of LIC have been fighting for upgradation for the past 20 years in different high courts and in the Supreme Court. Hundreds of pensioners have died during these long-drawn and undue legal battles. Pensioners who are dead and pensioners who are alive believe in the saying, “Bhagwan keghar der hai, andhernahin(there might be a delay in serving justice by god but justice is inevitable).” That said, we must remember that justice delayed is justice denied. The courts should deliver justice to the hapless pensioners as soon as possible.

Shreedhar Nadkarni, Mumbai

First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 23:12 IST

