Dream targets: Modi govt needs to show greater purpose to meet macro goals

The Modi government does not make life easy for itself when it sets itself ambitious targets that most people would consider unachievable.

Among them: Taking up the share of manufacturing in GDP from 17 per cent now to 25 per cent by 2022; doubling farmers’ incomes, also by 2022; doubling exports by 2025; and of course getting GDP from $2.7 trillion last year to $5 trillion by 2025 (implying 8 per cent average annual growth on the back of 4 per cent inflation). The government is doubtless encouraged in its ambitions by the fact that it has managed enormous progress on, if not quite ...