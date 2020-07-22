Energy and momentum

According to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, India and the US are close to signing a “quick” trade deal. He said all that would be needed are “another couple of calls” to sort out some remaining issues.

This followed a discussion between Mr Goyal and his American counterpart, Wilbur Ross. According to the official readout of the conversation, the “desire to conclude [a] limited trade package” was expressed by both sides. Trade had also been on the agenda when US President Donald Trump visited India in February this year and said that he and Prime ...