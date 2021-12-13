Ensuring dam safety

With the passage of the long-pending Dam Safety Bill by the Rajya Sabha, the country finally has a reliable and legally mandated institutional mechanism for the upkeep of large dams, many of which are displaying signs of ageing. This measure, passed by the Lok Sabha in 2019, aims essentially at giving the Centre a role in ensuring the physical wellbeing of large dams.

The state governments, which own most of these dams and, hence, are responsible for their maintenance, have been opposing this move on the plea that it is an assault on federalism as water is a state subject. However, their ...