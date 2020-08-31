Labour conditions worsening. Expect job losses in August

Weekly data for August indicate a substantial worsening of labour conditions during the month. All the three fast frequency measures — labour participation rate, unemployment rate and employment rate — have deteriorated. While each of the last three months saw an increase in employment after the precipitous fall of April 2020, August could see a fall in employment.

Labour participation rate (LPR) fell to 39.5 per cent during the week ended August 30. This is the lowest LPR since mid-June. Before the lockdown that began in April, the LPR was in the 42-43 per cent ...