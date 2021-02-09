Eyes and ears of marketing

“Sir, the new Tarzan ad of Strepsils is really funny,” said Ajay Mohan (name changed) to me. Ajay was then the sales representative of Boots in Patna. I thanked Ajay and asked him where he had seen the ad, and if he had visited Delhi.

Why Delhi? Well, the ad he spoke about had been aired only on the Delhi TV channel. So there was no way he could have seen it on Patna’s Doordarshan channel. Ajay quickly corrected me: “No, Sir, the ad comes on Patna Doordarshan. I have not been to Delhi in a year.” Aah! What was happening? I asked a few other representatives ...