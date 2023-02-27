JUST IN
Fixing Air India
L'affaire Adani and the colonial mindset in our approach to governance
Adani-owned ports may use their pricing power
Adani saga: The elephant in the room
Lessons from a year of war
Can you outlive your life savings?
ARC industry will need to reinvent itself
The real story behind real interest rate
In Punjab, a political vacuum and remote control bring back the K-word
Sania's legacy: She's a legend beyond the sport she played
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
L'affaire Adani and the colonial mindset in our approach to governance
icon-arrow-left
In defence of financial globalisation
Business Standard

Fixing Air India

The Tatas have their hands full trying to turn around India's flag carrier. Here's why

Topics
Air India | Tata group | civil aviation sector

Indrajit Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Indrajit Gupta

The 470 aircraft deal that the Air India group signed with Airbus and Boeing has understandably generated considerable hoopla and hype. That’s because it finally offers a real opportunity for the flag carrier to step up and compete on the world stage, backed by a leading conglomerate with deep pockets, like the Tatas.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 21:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.