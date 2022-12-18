Four years and four challenges of RBI governor

The 87-year-old Indian central bank has seen 25 governors. Benegal Rama Rau had the longest tenure — a little over seven and a half years, from July 1, 1949 to January 14, 1957. Of the eight (RBI) governors who have held office since the economic liberalisation of 1991, Bimal Jalan had the longest stint and S Venkitaramanan the shortest.