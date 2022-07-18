Fresh urgency on pension reforms

Recent data releases show significant movement on the Indian demographic transition. The share of the youth (aged 15-29) has dropped to 26.7 per cent in 2021 and is projected to go down to 22.6 per cent by 2036. A striking feature of India’s population is that projections of the demographic transition have routinely proved to be on the lower side; the transition has always materialised at a higher pace than was anticipated. The pandemic may well induce a further deceleration in births.

