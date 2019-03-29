From inches to centimeters

Last October I was in Hyderabad to deliver a talk. A friend had loaned me his car and chauffeur, and I had resolved that even though I was going to be in Hyderabad for under 24 hours, I will make a visit to IKEA’s first store in India. Fortunately my flight landed on time and I could be at the store as it was opening for the day.

The millions or thousands, who had lined up outside IKEA on the day of the opening were missing. It was after all a couple of months after the store had opened. My smart chauffeur had never been to the store, so one had to use the Google Map; it was not ...