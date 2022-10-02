JUST IN
FTP extension gives time to rethink present policies
Where communities plant trees
Britain is not an emerging market - yet
Insurer must pay for specified OPD treatments
RBI plays out familiar script, more rate hikes to follow
Mobile robots could soon be in our homes and offices
SC verdict on hijab: A lose-lose battle
On a wing and a prayer: Only this explains the RBI move to jack up rates
The lows of a high office: 'My ear is not working'
Synthesising life: Getting closer to creating artificial humans?
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Next technological leap
Business Standard

FTP extension gives time to rethink present policies

The commerce ministry should rethink its strategy of walking away from multilateral/regional trade negotiations and getting into more and more bilateral trade agreements

Topics
Foreign trade policy | Commerce ministry | Indian Economy

TNC Rajagopalan 

TNC Rajagopalan

Last Monday, the government decided to extend the present Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 (FTP) till the end of this fiscal year. On Thursday, the government issued the notification to this effect.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Foreign trade policy

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 22:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.